Vatanen exited Thursday's game against the Flyers in the second period after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen suffered the injury when he fell awkwardly into the boards after taking a high stick from Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner's status should be released ahead of Saturday's matchup with Detroit.

