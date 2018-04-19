Devils' Sami Vatanen: Exits to locker room following high hit
Vatanen departed Wednesday's Game 4 against the Lightning in the first period after taking a high hit from the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen took a major hit that led to his immediate departure down the tunnel. The team should provide an update on his status in the near future, but it's quite possible he's done for the evening. Multiple beat writers have speculated that the hit could cost Kucherov a game, so it wouldn't be surprising if the league takes a closer look at it. If Vatanen is unable to return to the ice Wednesday, his next opportunity to do so would arrive in Game 5 on Saturday.
