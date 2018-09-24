Devils' Sami Vatanen: Expected to play Monday
Vatanen (concussion) took the ice with Monday's game group that will face the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen -- who was injured during the playoffs last season -- appears ready to suit up for preseason action Monday. The Finn figures to slot into the Devils' top pairing and could see an uptick in ice time from the 22:45 per game he logged in 57 games with New Jersey last season after coming over from Anaheim.
