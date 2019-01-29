Vatanen (face) left Monday's game but is expected to suit up against the Rangers on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen left after taking a Derrick Brassard elbow above the eye and required a few stitches. Devils coach John Hynes said that Vatanen "should be good to go." An update on his health should be available prior to Thursday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories