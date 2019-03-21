Vatanen (illness) isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Bruins, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vatanen must be dealing with a rather significant malady for it to have cost him nine games and counting. With the defenseman compiling 171 points (40 goals, 131 assists) through 386 career contests between the Ducks and Devils, it's easy why select owners would be reluctant to drop him, but the lingering malady is doing nothing but hogging a valuable roster spot around fantasy playoff time.