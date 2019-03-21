Devils' Sami Vatanen: Facing another absence
Vatanen (illness) isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Bruins, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Vatanen must be dealing with a rather significant malady for it to have cost him nine games and counting. With the defenseman compiling 171 points (40 goals, 131 assists) through 386 career contests between the Ducks and Devils, it's easy why select owners would be reluctant to drop him, but the lingering malady is doing nothing but hogging a valuable roster spot around fantasy playoff time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...