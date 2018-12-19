Devils' Sami Vatanen: Finally lights lamp again
Vatanen scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Not much went right for the Devils in this one, but at least Vatanen snapped a four-game point drought with his first goal since Nov. 1. He also accrued a minus-2 rating, bringing his season mark down to minus-9.
