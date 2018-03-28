Devils' Sami Vatanen: Fires seven shots as point drought hits four games
While Vatanen was held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina, he did fire a game-high seven shots.
Rookie Will Butcher's having a nice season offensively as well, but Vatanen's undoubtedly the player to own on New Jersey's blue line. While Vatanen's currently mired in a four-game point drought after marking the scoresheet 16 times over his previous 18, his heavy involvement in the offense for a New Jersey team that's trying to claw its way into the playoffs suggests the current skid is unlikely to last much longer.
