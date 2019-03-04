Vatanen was given a maintenance day Monday and is considered a game-time decision against Columbus on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Usually a maintenance day means a player won't miss any time; however, that doesn't appear to be the case with Vatanen, who should be considered questionable at best. If blueliner is unable to suit up, the Devils will need to call-up a player from the minors to either slot in on the blue line or fill it at forward so Egor Yakovlev can drop back.