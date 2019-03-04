Devils' Sami Vatanen: Game-time call Tuesday
Vatanen was given a maintenance day Monday and is considered a game-time decision against Columbus on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Usually a maintenance day means a player won't miss any time; however, that doesn't appear to be the case with Vatanen, who should be considered questionable at best. If blueliner is unable to suit up, the Devils will need to call-up a player from the minors to either slot in on the blue line or fill it at forward so Egor Yakovlev can drop back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...