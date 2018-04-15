Devils' Sami Vatanen: Gets goal, but plays goat in loss
Vatanen scored a goal in a 5-3, Game 2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Vatanen also played goat in the second when he skillfully intercepted a cross-crease pass in front of Keith Kinkaid, but unceremoniously kicked it into his own net while trying to clear it into the corner. Vatanen fired four shots in 20:55 of ice time, the most of any Devils' defenders.
More News
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Resting up for playoffs•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Fires seven shots as point drought hits four games•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Posts 13 points in last 13 games•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Adds two more assists•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Double order of helpers for defender•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Picks up three helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...