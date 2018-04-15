Devils' Sami Vatanen: Gets goal, but plays goat in loss

Vatanen scored a goal in a 5-3, Game 2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Vatanen also played goat in the second when he skillfully intercepted a cross-crease pass in front of Keith Kinkaid, but unceremoniously kicked it into his own net while trying to clear it into the corner. Vatanen fired four shots in 20:55 of ice time, the most of any Devils' defenders.