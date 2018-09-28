Devils' Sami Vatanen: Goal, assist in win

Vatanen registered two points, including a goal, in Thursday's 5-3 preseason win over Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old defenseman is coming off a 32-point campaign that saw him tally 28 assists and only four goals in 72 games between the Ducks and Devils. Expected to log heavy minutes in all situations, Vatanen should improve on his 2017-18 point totals, especially if he stays healthy -- which he struggled to do a season ago.