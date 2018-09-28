Devils' Sami Vatanen: Goal, assist in win
Vatanen registered two points, including a goal, in Thursday's 5-3 preseason win over Winnipeg.
The 27-year-old defenseman is coming off a 32-point campaign that saw him tally 28 assists and only four goals in 72 games between the Ducks and Devils. Expected to log heavy minutes in all situations, Vatanen should improve on his 2017-18 point totals, especially if he stays healthy -- which he struggled to do a season ago.
More News
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Expected to play Monday•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Injuries specified as concussion, facial laceration•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Didn't make it back•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Officially ruled out•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Not traveling with team•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Still being evaluated•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...