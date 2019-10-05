Devils' Sami Vatanen: Goal but no PP time in opener
Vatanen chipped in a goal, two shots, two blocks and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.
While Vatanen got on the scoresheet in this one, it's concerning that none of his 23:17 spent on the ice came on the power play. Offseason acquisition P.K. Subban skated 2:50 with the extra man, while Will Butcher manned the second unit and skated 1:21, and Damon Severson picked up the remaining 10 seconds of power-play time among defensemen. Seventy-six of Vatanen's 172 career points have come on the power play, so he'll have a hard time cracking 20 points if he doesn't carve out a role on the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.