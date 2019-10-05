Vatanen chipped in a goal, two shots, two blocks and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

While Vatanen got on the scoresheet in this one, it's concerning that none of his 23:17 spent on the ice came on the power play. Offseason acquisition P.K. Subban skated 2:50 with the extra man, while Will Butcher manned the second unit and skated 1:21, and Damon Severson picked up the remaining 10 seconds of power-play time among defensemen. Seventy-six of Vatanen's 172 career points have come on the power play, so he'll have a hard time cracking 20 points if he doesn't carve out a role on the man advantage.