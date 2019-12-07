Devils' Sami Vatanen: Good to go Saturday
Vatanen (face) will dress for Saturday's road contest versus the Predators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen took a puck to the face in the Devils' last game and was forced to leave the game as a result. As it turns out, the Finnish defenseman was not seriously hurt on the play and is ready to rock Saturday in Nashville. The 28-year-old has 11 points in 24 games this season.
