Devils' Sami Vatanen: Hogs ice in Devils debut

Vatanen recorded 23:13 of his time (4:08 on the power play) in his Devils debut against the Avalanche on Friday night.

Acquired from Anaheim on Thursday, it didn't take long for Vatanen to get settled into his new digs. While he didn't wind up on the scoresheet (give it time) it's a great sign that he picked up so much time on the man advantage. New Jersey is ranked 10th offensively this season after being in the cellar of that category to wrap up the 2016-17 campaign, so you can play Vatanen with confidence.