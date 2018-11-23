Vatanen (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve and will slot into the lineup versus the Islanders on Friday.

Vatanen returns from a three-game stint on the sidelines and should retake his role on the power play. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was bogged down in a seven-game goalless streak during which he managed a lone point. With Vatanen healthy and available, the club shipped Eric Gryba back to the minors.