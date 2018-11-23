Devils' Sami Vatanen: In lineup Friday
Vatanen (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve and will slot into the lineup versus the Islanders on Friday.
Vatanen returns from a three-game stint on the sidelines and should retake his role on the power play. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was bogged down in a seven-game goalless streak during which he managed a lone point. With Vatanen healthy and available, the club shipped Eric Gryba back to the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...