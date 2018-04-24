Devils' Sami Vatanen: Injuries specified as concussion, facial laceration

Vatanen is said to have sustained a concussion and facial laceration from the hit by Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov in Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hockey players have been known to play through significant injuries when the Stanley Cup is on the line -- for example, Philadelphia's Sean Couturier played through a torn MCL against the Penguins in these playoffs -- but concussions are generally handled with greater care since it affects the brain and a player's mental capacity, so it's no surprise that Vatanen didn't suit up for Game 5 on Saturday despite his injury originally labeled as the more generic "upper body" type. The Devils have been eliminated from the playoffs, which hopefully gives Vatanen ample time to recover.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories