Vatanen was added to the NHL's COVID-19 list Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Vatanen was removed from the protocol list over the weekend but finds himself back there again. Because the NHL already postponed the Devils' games for the next week, the 5-foot-10 defenseman won't be back in action until at least Feb. 16. Vatanen should be ready to make his season debut by that point.