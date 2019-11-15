Play

Vatanen (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday retroactive to Nov. 8.

While it's technically possible the organization could activate Vatanen off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with Montreal, the fact that he has yet to resume practicing with the team is a good indication he will miss both games of New Jersey's back-to-back. With the extra spot on the roster, the club recalled Colton White from the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories