Devils' Sami Vatanen: Lands on IR
Vatanen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, with the move retroactive to Nov. 15.
Based on the NHL's IR rules, Vatanen will not be able to return until next Friday, meaning he's out for the next three contests. Eric Gryba has been called up from AHL Binghamton to take his roster spot in the meantime. Between the Finn's injury and being caught in a four-game point drought, Vatanen's ownership levels in fantasy hockey could dip precipitously. However, it's worth noting that he's still averaging 0.41 points per game over seven years of NHL service time between the Ducks and Devils.
