Vatanen was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Sunday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Vatanen will still have to be added to the active roster before suiting up in a game. The 29-year-old blueliner was dealing with an immigration delay and hasn't played yet this season. He'll have a chance to return Tuesday against the Penguins but it's unclear if he'll be ready by then.