Devils' Sami Vatanen: Likely done for season
Vatanen (undisclosed) is doubtful for the two games that remain in the regular season, starting with Thursday's road clash with the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Assuming Vatanen isn't medically cleared by Saturday's regular-season finale against the Panthers, his final stat line for the 2018-19 campaign will stick at four goals, 13 assists and a minus-17 rating. The mobile rearguard tacked on five power-play points, but between his injuries and inconsistent play in the attacking zone, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on clearance in fantasy drafts during the fall.
