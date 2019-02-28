Devils' Sami Vatanen: Logs big minutes in return
Vatanen recorded 22:12 of ice time against the Flames on Wednesday, his first game back from a concussion.
Vatanen failed to write his name on the scoresheet or even register a shot on goals, despite playing 2:23 with the man advantage. The blueliner did tallied one hit and three blocks, but was otherwise a non-factor statistically speaking. The Finn figures to continue eating up big minutes for the Devils the rest of the way.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...