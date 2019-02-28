Vatanen recorded 22:12 of ice time against the Flames on Wednesday, his first game back from a concussion.

Vatanen failed to write his name on the scoresheet or even register a shot on goals, despite playing 2:23 with the man advantage. The blueliner did tallied one hit and three blocks, but was otherwise a non-factor statistically speaking. The Finn figures to continue eating up big minutes for the Devils the rest of the way.