Devils' Sami Vatanen: No timeline for return
Vatanen (concussion) remains on injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Minnesota, per the NHL's official media site.
The Devils have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Vatanen's recovery, and he still hasn't returned to practice, so he should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to resume on-ice activities. The 27-year-old Finn is an important piece on the back end for the Devils, but he's only produced 17 points in 46 appearances this season, so most fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability.
