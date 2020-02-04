Vatanen (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for morning skate, which suggests he won't be available for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen's considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, so he shouldn't be sidelined for long, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's game versus Philadelphia for his next chance to get into game action. Mirco Mueller will likely take Vatanen's spot in the lineup against the Canadiens.