Devils' Sami Vatanen: Not traveling with team
Vatanen (upper body) didn't make the trip to Tampa Bay for Saturday's Game 5, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils still haven't officially ruled Vatanen out of Saturday's contest, but at this point it's hard to imagine a scenario in which his condition will improve enough to warrant him making the trip for the matinee matchup. With the 26-year-old blueliner almost certainly on the shelf for Game 5, New Jersey will likely have to turn to Mirco Mueller or Brian Strait in a must-win match.
