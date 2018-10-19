Devils' Sami Vatanen: Nothing to show for in home loss
Vatanen failed to register a point in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Colorado.
On the season, the offensive-minded defenseman has recorded three assists in five games while also registering 12 shots on goal along the way. Primarily a facilitator, Vatanen has cracked 10 goals only once in his career. As a result, don't expect the Finnish blueliner to light the lamp too often but he is more than capable of racking up assists, provided he can stay healthy.
