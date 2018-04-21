Devils' Sami Vatanen: Officially ruled out

As expected, Vatanen (upper body) will not play Saturday afternoon in Game 5 against the Lightning, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The Devils have converted only three of 18 chances on the power play in these conference quarterfinals and losing Vatanen certainly isn't going to help matters. He averaged 1:44 of ice time in that special teams spot prior to the injury, so Damon Severson could be asked to step up.