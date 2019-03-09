Devils' Sami Vatanen: Out Saturday
Vatanen (illness) will miss Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen will miss a third game due to illness. The Devils' blueliner has 17 points this season but last found the scoresheet Jan. 14. Steve Santini will dress in his place.
