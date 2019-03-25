Devils' Sami Vatanen: Out versus Sabres
Vatanen (undisclosed) is out for Monday's game against Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen missed nine games before returning last Saturday, logging 19:40 of ice time in a 2-1 win over Arizona. However, the defenseman clearly is hampered by something and therefore will miss Monday's home affair with the Sabres.
