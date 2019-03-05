Devils' Sami Vatanen: Out with illness
Vatanen won't suit up Tuesday against the Blue Jackets due to an illness, Abby Mastracco of The Record reports.
Vatanen was initially expected to be a game-time call for the tilt after skipping practice Monday, but he's apparently not made enough progress overnight to warrant a look in warmups. With two off days on the schedule before the Devils return to action Friday against the Capitals, there's a decent chance he will return to the defensive pairings then.
