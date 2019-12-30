Play

Vatanen registered three assists in a 4-3 win over the Senators on Sunday.

Two of Vatanen's helpers came on Devils power plays, giving the defenseman nine power-play points in 2019-20. For the season, Vatanen has five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. The 28-year-old, having produced six points over his last four games, is a hot fantasy commodity at the moment.

