Vatanen had an assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Vatanen scored his first point of the season on a fluky assist, as his pass went all the way down the ice and bounced off the end boards onto the stick of Jack Hughes, who deposited it into the net for the game's first goal. The 29-year-old Finn has topped the 35-point mark twice, but the last time he did so was 2015-16 with Anaheim, and injuries seem to have sapped much of his offensive effectiveness since then.