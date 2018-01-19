Devils' Sami Vatanen: Picks up three helpers in win
Vatanen registered three assists during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.
The Finn has marked the scoresheet in seven of his past nine contests for a goal and eight assists. It's clear he's found his footing with the Devils. Still, Vatanen remains widely available in fantasy leagues. Considering his offensive track record and significant role since joining New Jersey (21:54 of ice time per game with 2:20 on the power play), Vatanen should be started confidently in the majority of settings.
