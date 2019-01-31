Devils' Sami Vatanen: Placed on IR with concussion
Vatanen is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The Devils' defenseman was diagnosed with a concussion Wednesday. As a result of his placement on injured reserved, Vatanen won't be able to play Thursday or Saturday but could return as soon as Tuesday versus the Kings. He's only managed 17 points in 46 games this season.
More News
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Sidelined indefinitely•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Status depends on latest tests•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Doubles down on power-play points•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Finally lights lamp again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...