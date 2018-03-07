Devils' Sami Vatanen: Posts 13 points in last 13 games

Vatanen dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Montreal.

Vatanen is playing at a point-per-game pace over his past 13 (one goal, 12 assists). Much of that production can be attributed to his role on the top power-play unit, as seven of the Finnish defenseman's points in that stretch have come with the extra man. The top dog on New Jersey's blue line is seeing his fantasy value peak at the right time.