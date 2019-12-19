Devils' Sami Vatanen: Provides insurance tally
Vatanen scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
Vatanen struck just one minute into the third period to put the Devils ahead 3-1. It was his fifth goal of the season, but his first since Nov. 1, ending his 17-game drought. Vatanen has already topped the four goals he scored in 50 games last season, and is three points from matching 17 he had in 2018-19. He could push 30 points, a plateau he hasn't reach since 2015-16 with Anaheim.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.