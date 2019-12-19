Vatanen scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Vatanen struck just one minute into the third period to put the Devils ahead 3-1. It was his fifth goal of the season, but his first since Nov. 1, ending his 17-game drought. Vatanen has already topped the four goals he scored in 50 games last season, and is three points from matching 17 he had in 2018-19. He could push 30 points, a plateau he hasn't reach since 2015-16 with Anaheim.