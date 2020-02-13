Devils' Sami Vatanen: Question mark for trip to Carolina
Vatanen (undisclosed) did not practice Thursday and is considered a question mark to make the trip to Carolina with the team for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Abbey Mastracco of northjersey.com reports.
Vatanen is considered a potential trade piece with the deadline approaching but has been unable to take the ice in the last four games. That absence will extend through at least Thursday's game, though it sounds as though he's unlikely to suit up Friday in Carolina as well.
