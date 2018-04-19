Devils' Sami Vatanen: Questionable to return

Vatanen's return to Wednesday's Game 4 is considered questionable due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen exited the contest in the first period after taking a high hit from the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and continues to go through tests. It wouldn't be surprising if the concussion protocol is among, given the nature of the injury, but another update should arise after he's completed them.