Devils' Sami Vatanen: Quiet in return
Vatanen logged one shot on goal and two hits over 19:50 of ice time and 2:50 of power-play ice time in Saturday's 2-1 win over Arizona.
Saturday's action was Vatanen's first since March 2 against Boston -- the Finn missed nine games with illness. The fact that Vatanen was able to get close to his season average in minutes -- 21:44 of ice time and 2:15 of power-play ice time -- is encouraging for his health as the season winds down.
