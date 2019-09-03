Devils' Sami Vatanen: Ready for training camp
Vatanen (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Vatanen played in just four of the Devils' last 33 games of the season due to injury. Coach John Hynes told reporters he doesn't have any players with lingering concerns heading into the 2019-20 campaign. If the blueliner can stay healthy, he should be capable of hitting the 30-point mark, something he's done three times in his NHL career, most recently in 2017-18.
