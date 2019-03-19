Devils' Sami Vatanen: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Vatanen (illness) will not return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen has bee sidelined by a bug since March 2 and there's no clear timeframe yet for when he may return to the lineup. His absence from morning skate Tuesday suggests he may not be that close, though it may only require him participating once to return, given the nature of his absence.
