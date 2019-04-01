Devils' Sami Vatanen: Remains sidelined
Vatanen (undisclosed) joined his teammates on the ice Monday, but won't be in the lineup against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The fact that Vatanen was able to get on the ice leaves open the possibility that he will be able to return in the final two games of the season, though no official determination has come from the team. The blueliner has played in just four of the club's last 30 contests due to various hurts. The 27-year-old will head into next season on the last year of his current contract and will no doubt be eager to put his injury woes behind him.
