Devils' Sami Vatanen: Resting up for playoffs

Vatanen (rest) isn't expected to be active for Saturday's road game against the Capitals -- it's the regular-season finale -- according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

The Devils are expected to rest their top players since they've clinched a playoff berth for the first time in six years. Vatanen finishes with 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) through 57 games with New Jersey after notching only four points in 15 with the Ducks -- the team that selected him in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.