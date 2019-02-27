Vatanen (concussion) will rejoin the lineup versus Calgary on Wednesday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Vatanen missed the Devils' previous 14 games after sustaining a concussion, but will be back in action against the Flames. The Finnish blueliner can still reach the 20-point mark for a sixth consecutive season and might have just enough games left to push for 30. With a bevy of injuries on the front end, Vatanen's return will bump Steve Santini to the press box while Egor Yakovlev slots in as a forward.