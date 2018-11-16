Devils' Sami Vatanen: Saturday status uncertain
Vatanen (lower body) will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he can play against the Red Wings on Saturday, Chris Ryan of the Star Ledger reports.
Vatanen logged just 9:14 of ice time before being forced out of Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he tallied a lone helper. If Vatanen is unable to give it a go, Egor Yakovlev could appear in his second NHL game.
