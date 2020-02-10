Devils' Sami Vatanen: Set to miss Tuesday's tilt
Vatanen (undisclosed) is expected to remain on the shelf against the Panthers on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
It will be the fourth straight game on the sidelines for Vatanen due to his undisclosed injury. The blueliner managed just one assist in 10 games prior to getting hurt, so his absence will likely go unnoticed by the major of fantasy owners. If the Finn continues to miss time, it could impact his trade value heading into the Feb. 24 deadline.
