Devils' Sami Vatanen: Shots at net turn into assists
Vatanen dished out two assists but didn't fire a shot on goal in Monday's loss to the Panthers.
It was troubling to see that Vatanen failed to record a shot on goal for the second time in four games. In this contest, however, his shots were simply tipped into the back of the net by Miles Wood and Jesper Bratt, marking Vatanen down for a primary helper on both. The 27-year-old now has 10 points in 20 games.
