Devils' Sami Vatanen: Sidelined indefinitely
Vatanen has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Vatanen was initially expected to be fine after taking an elbow to the eye that required a few stitches. Unfortunately, further testing has revealed something different, leaving the Devils without his services along the blue line moving forward. Vatanen shifting to injured reserve wouldn't come as a shock if the coaching staff believes he will require at least a week to recover. The Devils leave home just once in the next five games, so the team could temporarily get by with the six healthy blueliners on hand if Vatanen displays signs of improvement.
