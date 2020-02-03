Vatanen missed Monday's practice and is considered day-to-day after blocking a shot in Saturday's loss to Dallas, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While this isn't expected to be a long-term issue, Vatanen's in danger of missing Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens. The 28-year-old has posted 23 points -- 10 on the power play -- through 47 games this year, and he's a candidate to be traded before the Feb. 24 deadline because he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.