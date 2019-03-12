Vatanen (illness) didn't join the Devils as they embarked on a four-game road trip beginning Tuesday in Calgary, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen's absence from the initial departure from New Jersey likely positions him to miss all four contests on the trip, barring the blueliner joining the team at another destination. Assuming that's the case, his next opportunity to dress would come next Tuesday, when the team returns home to face the Capitals. The Devils have seven healthy defensemen on the roster after calling up Colton White from AHL Binghamton on Monday, so the group should be set for the trip.