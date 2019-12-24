Devils' Sami Vatanen: Slings helper
Vatanen managed an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Vatanen assisted on a Jack Hughes goal in the first period, which sparked the rally from the Devils. The Finnish defenseman has points in three of his last four games, and 16 points in 32 games overall this season. Vatanen has added 67 shots on goal, 57 blocks and 39 hits.
